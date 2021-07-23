Even if vaccinated, Stormont Vail bringing back mask requirements in hospital

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Stormont Vail is bringing back masks for anyone who enters its hospital or medical facilities; patients, visitors, volunteers and vendors alike, the health system announced Friday.

The face mask requirement includes anyone who is vaccinated, and Stormont Vail said they must be worn at all times, including during meetings. The health system is also banning visitors under the age of 12 in its facilities.

The reason, according to Stormont Vail Health President and CEO Robert Kenagy, is because of a rise in cases from the COVID-19 delta variant.

“COVID-19 infections continue on the rise, with 30 inpatients today who are positive for the virus. With community spread fueled by the delta variant, we are witnessing increases in the need for respiratory care, COVID-19 testing, and enhanced primary care services for those with COVID-19.” Robert Kenagy, Stormont Vail

While Kenagy said there are 30 inpatients with COVID-19, Stormont Vail also reported it had 50 COVID-19 positive patients in the outpatient Enhanced Primary Care program. It said out of all patients at Stormont Vail facilities who get tested, 11.6% of them are coming back positive for the virus.

The health system also wanted to remind the public that it’s offering COVID-19 vaccinations through its pharmacy, located at 2252 SW 10th Ave. To schedule an appointment, click here, call 785-270-4786 or just walk in for a vaccination Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.