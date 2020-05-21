Evergy, Kansas Gas Service to waive late fees through 2020

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Corporation Commission announced it would change its late fee and payment regulations to help residents and small businesses stay connected.

Utility companies under the KCC, including Evergy and Kansas Gas Service, will waive all late fees though 2020 and offer 12-month payment plans for those struggling to pay the bills, according to KCC.

The new regulations come before the end of the commission’s suspension of utility and internet shutoff that will end May 31. KCC said the new regulations can help customers struggling with the economic impacts of coronavirus.

The organization also said the regulations could be extended into 2021 if the pandemic continues to cause economic insecurity.

For more information on the new regulations, and utility assistance programs, click here.