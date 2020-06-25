Experts use state numbers to determine if states are safe from coronavirus

(KSNT) – We all know the drill by now, wear our masks, socially distance, stay home when we’re sick. But how can we tell if we’re doing enough?

A team of experts developed a website called “COVID ActNow.” It uses state numbers to determine if states are safe from the coronavirus.

Photo from Covid ActNow

In the photo above, you can see Kansas is the light yellow color, which means the state has “controlled disease growth.”

That’s compared to other states that are in an active outbreak in red, at risk in orange or on track to contain the virus in green.

Each state has detailed information about the spread of coronavirus.

Kansas has a slow spread of coronavirus right now. Covid ActNow said the state has adequate testing. They said we could likely handle another wave, but we haven’t yet gotten where we need to for contract tracing.

