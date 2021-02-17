Face mask requirements extended in Emporia and Jefferson County

(KSNT) — Emporia city leaders and Jefferson County leaders voted to extend their mask ordinances on Wednesday.

Jefferson County Commissioners voted 2-1 to continue the mask mandate until March 1, 2021.

The ordinance was extended on Feb. 2nd and set to expire on Feb. 16. Commissioners re-evaluated it at their meeting on Tuesday to extend it again.

You can read the full order for Jefferson County by clicking here.

Emporia city leaders also voted to extend their mask ordinance to last until March 23, 2021, instead of expiring on February 23, 2021.

You can click here to read the specifics of Emporia’s mask mandate.