WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say another 192 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the Monday update. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 110 hospitals reported on Tuesday. Those hospitals have 906 patients admitted with COVID-19. Of those patients, 194 are adults in intensive care, and 35 are children.

The KDHE also reports another 95 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19 since the Monday update. Some of the deaths happened this week, but some are previous cases where the death certificates have now been finalized. The Kansas COVID-19 death toll is 7,820. The seven-day rolling average number of deaths is 10.

In the past two days, 4,454 more Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus. The KDHE does not have a way to track people who test positive with at-home testing kits. The state samples about two percent of the positive cases for COVID-19 variants. Of the recent samples, 357 are the omicron variant, while six are the delta variant.

Active coronavirus clusters

Each Wednesday, the KDHE updates how many active coronavirus clusters it is tracking across Kansas. There are 375 active clusters this week, 12 fewer than last week. The active clusters are mostly in schools (51), daycares (35), and long-term care facilities (215). The KDHE only names locations that have five or more current cases.

These are the COVID-19 exposure locations named this week:

Type Facility City Cases in last 14 days College/University McPherson College McPherson 6 Corrections Douglas County Jail Lawrence 20 El Dorado Correctional Facility (CF) El Dorado 23 Ellsworth CF Ellsworth 27 Hutchinson CF Hutchinson 13 Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex Topeka 8 Lansing CF Lansing 9 Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility Larned 10 Norton CF Norton 68 Shawnee County Jail Topeka 18 Topeka CF Topeka 10 Wyandotte County Detention Center Kansas City 17 Group living Kansas Neurological Institute Topeka 21 KETCH Wichita 7 Starkey, Inc. Wichita 5 Health care Larned State Hospital Larned 30 Nemaha Valley Community Hospital Seneca 5 Long-term care AdventHealth Care Center Overland Park 7 Aldersgate The Gardens Topeka 24 Anthology of Overland Park Overland Park 5 Ascension Living Via Christi Village Hays 10 Avita Health and Rehab at Reeds Cove Wichita 11 Azria Health Olathe Olathe 7 Bethany Home Lindsborg 11 Brighton Place West Topeka 8 Brookdale Leawood Leawood 12 Cedar Lake Village Olathe 10 Garden Terrace Overland Park 13 Good Samaritan Society Olathe Olathe 10 Kidron Bethel Village Newton 5 Lakeview Village Lenexa 11 Lexington Park Health and Rehab Topeka 5 Life Care Center of Wichita Wichita 9 Lone Tree Retirement Center Meade 10 McCrite Plaza Health Center Topeka 9 Meadowbrook Long Term Care Gardner 12 Midland Care Topeka 9 Mission Chateau Prairie Village 8 Overland Park Care Center Overland Park 14 Park West Plaza Assisted Living Wichita 11 Pittsburg Care and Rehab Pittsburg 5 Plaza West Healthcare and Rehab Topeka 23 Pleasant View Home Inman 19 Providence Living Center Topeka 45 Regent Park Rehabilitation Wichita 7 Rolling Hills Health and Rehab Topeka 5 Rossville Health Care and Rehab Rossville 5 Salina Presbyterian Manor Salina 19 Sandpiper Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center Wichita 16 Schowalter Villa Hesston 12 Spring Hill Care and Rehab Spring Hill 7 Tanglewood Health and Rehabilitation Topeka 16 The Healthcare Resort Assisted Living Topeka 6 Topeka Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare Topeka 12 Topeka Presbyterian Manor Topeka 12 Via Christi Village McLean Wichita 7 Via Christi Village Ridge Assisted Living Wichita 6 Villa St. Francis Olathe 43 Vintage Park Gardner Gardner 6 Wichita Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare Wichita 13 Wichita Presbyterian Manor Wichita 5 Private business AGCO Corporation Hesston 5 Leading Technology Composites Wichita 13 School Marion USD 408 Marion 7 McPherson High School McPherson 9 McPherson Middle School McPherson 6 Nemaha Central Elementary Middle School Seneca 13 Smoky Valley High School Lindsborg 7 USD 321 Rossville Rossville 9 (Source: KDHE The KDHE will publish the names of locations with five or more COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list)

The KDHE reports about 7,900 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Monday update:

2,082 Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine

2,678 got a second dose

3,144 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, the KDHE reports 65.65% have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 56.64% have completed a vaccine series.