Fifth coronavirus death reported in Shawnee County

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department reported its fifth coronavirus-related death in the county on Monday.

No information has been provided on any of the deaths in Shawnee County. As of Monday, there are 79 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county.

As of Monday morning, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 62 total deaths across the state, not including the most recent Shawnee County death.

