First coronavirus case identified in Douglas County

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health officials said a man in his 20s tested positive for the county’s first COVID-19 case.

Health officials said the man recently traveled from Florida. LDCPH is working to identify anyone who may have come into close contact with him.

On Tuesday, Douglas County Health Officer Dr. Thomas Marcellino prohibited public gatherings of more than 50 people for eight weeks.

Marcellino also recommends:

People avoid non-essential trips and stay home to the extent they can.

Restaurants close in-house dining and limit service to carry out or delivery.

Daycare centers close while schools are closed.

Retirement communities and long-term care centers limit visitors.

People avoid large gatherings including sports practices, games and tournaments and unnecessary social gatherings.

If you do need to go out in public, work to ensure you maintain six feet from other people.

This now brings the total number of Kansas residents that tested positive for coronavirus to 16.

An Oregon man tested positive in Ford County and a Missouri resident tested positive in Miami County. Since those two people are from out of state, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment are not including those in Kansas’ numbers.