First presumptive-positive case identified in Sedgwick County resident

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County officials along with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) have confirmed the first presumptive-positive case of COVID-19 Thursday in a Sedgwick County resident. The patient is currently in home isolation, following the guidance of the CDC.

In a press conference held by Sedgwick County Government Thursday evening, Adrienne Byrne, Health Director with Sedgwick County said a female patient, aged over 60, in now isolated in her home after being tested positive for COVID-19.

Her symptoms prior to testing included shortness of breath, fever, and coughing.

Sedgwick County Health Department has already contacted those who were around the female patient, and they have been placed under quarantine as they continue to be monitored until test their results come back.

The female patient’s physician is monitoring her symptoms as she continues to remain isolated in her home.