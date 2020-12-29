First Topeka nursing home set to get Pfizer vaccine Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Lexington Park Health and Rehab, managed by Midwest Health, is one of the first long term care facilities in Kansas set to get the Pfizer vaccine.

Walgreens will give the first dose of the vaccine on site Tuesday to both staff and residents of the care facility. The vaccine is optional for the 53 people living at Lexington Park Health and Rehab, but it is strongly encouraged by health officials.

The Topeka based company that manages the nursing home, Midwest Health, had its first round of vaccines Monday at Stoneybrook Assisted Living in Manhattan, as well as a facility in Nebraska.

“At that other community we actually had a line before the clinic started of residents who were happy and excited to receive it,” said Ali Ellis, a spokeswoman for Midwest Health. “Hopefully the response is the same across the board, but we are hearing good things from staff and residents about the vaccine.”

The vaccine takes two doses before it’s fully effective, so Walgreens will return for the second round. Once that happens, Midwest Health officials will start working to loosen visitation restrictions.