Floral hearts comfort grieving families of pandemic dead

From left, Michelle Pepe, Lisa Post Mazerolle and Jill Federman hold photos of each of their fathers as they mourn, Monday, March 1, 2021, in Lynnfield, Mass. When artist Kristina Libby started the Floral Heart Project to give the survivors of COVID-19 victims places to mourn, she was thinking of people like these three woman who lost their fathers in April, 2020 and who were unable to see them in their last moments. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

NEW YOEK, NY (AP) – Michelle Pepe had to say goodbye to her father over the phone — yet another victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pepe and thousands of others across the U.S. were unable to fully grieve their loved ones.

New York artist Kristina Libby saw this happening in April across her city and took action by starting the Floral Heart Project.

Every week for months, Libby would make and place a large floral heart in a different part of New York City to give the community a place to memorialize the lives lost.

The idea has spread and dozens of volunteers laid their own floral hearts across America on Monday.