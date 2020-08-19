Food events canceled at Stormont Vail Events Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Stormont Vail Events Center has canceled two events over concerns of the coronavirus.

Pig ‘N Pour and Wing Fling won’t be held this year, after county leaders shared concerns the event involved food and beer, a spokesman said.

A number of events at the venue, formerly Kansas Expocentre, have canceled amidst the pandemic, including Cider Days and the Professional Armed Forces Rodeo World Finals.

Some events have gone on as planned, including a dog show last weekend and graduations earlier this month for Shawnee Heights and Washburn Rural.