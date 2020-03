DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The first case of coronavirus has been identified in Ford County.

The county confirmed that the person is over 60 years old and traveled into Ford County. They are being treated and their family is quarantining.

Ford County officials said they are continuing to track the spread of coronavirus.

The county said if you have active symptoms or have recently traveled and are in need of COVID-19 testing, call your medical provider.