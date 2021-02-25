Fort Riley deploying soldiers to support national vaccination efforts

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – Fort Riley is deploying soldiers to help with national vaccination efforts, officials announced Thursday.

About 120 soldiers from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team will deploy to Miami starting Friday. A Fort Riley spokesperson said these soldiers include medical personnel and support staff and are prepared to give vaccines, care for patients and offer other organizational support.

The spokesperson said a similar team deployed from Fort Riley to Dallas on Feb. 19, helping out at the Community Vaccination Center at Fair Park Cotton Bowl Stadium.

“Our Soldiers are playing vital roles in providing lifesaving vaccines to the ones we swore to protect, the American people,” said Col. Brandon Smith, Commander, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division. “I am honored we have the opportunity to help our fellow citizens and to help put an end to this pandemic.”

Officials said teams are capable of administering 3,000 vaccinations per day.