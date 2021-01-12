Fort Riley leaders continue restrictions as coronavirus cases increase

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – Fort Riley leaders are continuing restrictions for service members as coronavirus cases continue to rise, said Garrison Commander William McKannay in a media briefing on Tuesday.

Currently, service members are not allowed to enter restaurants, off-post fitness centers or Manhattan’s Aggieville business district, according to a general order administered Jan. 8.

“We really don’t want to have to do that,” McKannay said. “When we see the numbers rise quite a bit into the double digits, sometimes, of new cases every day is when we might seriously consider, again, making some changes to the policies.”

The cases at Fort Riley are all mildly severe, with a few hospitalizations, according to McKannay.

Fort Riley is expected to receive its second shipment of the coronavirus vaccine soon, and then will begin administering second doses, McKannay said.

This will be for healthcare workers and then the essential employees, with civilians included.