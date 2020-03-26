Fort Riley soldier tests positive for coronavirus

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Fort Riley soldier has tested positive for COIVD-19, raising the total positive cases in Riley County to two, Fort Riley and Riley County leaders said.

Officials said the man, who lives in Manhattan, is not hospitalized but is observing the 14-day quarantine regulations. This is considered to be an imported case of COVID-19 based on travel outside of Kansas.

Other service members that came into contact with the man are currently being tested and are also in a 14-day quarantine.

Fort Riley medical professionals are continuing to monitor the situation and will provide daily updates on 4:15 p.m. on their Facebook page.

Riley County Health Officer Julie Gibbs said the health department is formulating a stay at home order, but it is not in place yet.