Four more deaths reported at KCK’s Riverbend nursing facility

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — Four additional coronavirus deaths have been reported at a Kansas City, Kansas nursing facility.

The deaths were reported on Thursday at Riverbend Post Acute Rehabilitation, bringing the total number of resident deaths to 19.

So far, 92 residents and 24 staff members at Riverbend have tested positive for COVID-19. Ten residents are currently hospitalized.

Dr. Allen Greiner, Chief Medical Officer with the Unified Government’s Public Health Department said people who have spent time inside the facility are most at risk.

“We recognize that community members in the neighborhoods surrounding the Riverbend facility are concerned for the safety of themselves and their neighbors,” Dr. Greiner said. “The highest risk connected to this cluster of cases is for anyone who has spent time inside the facility, in close contact with residents or staff who are infected.”

Greiner said people in surrounding neighborhoods who have not been inside the facility are not at higher risk than other Wyandotte County residents.

“People in the surrounding neighborhoods who have not been inside the Riverbend building or in close contact (within 6 feet for a total of 10 minutes) with someone who has COVID-19 are not likely to be at higher risk than anyone else living in Wyandotte County,” he said.

Residents are encouraged to stay home as much as possible and follow instructions in Governor Laura Kelly’s stay at home order.