Fourth coronavirus case reported in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Osage County Health Department reported its fourth case of coronavirus in the county on Monday.

The health department said the newest positive case is a 67-year-old woman who lives with an already identified positive case.

The woman hasn’t had any contact with anyone outside her household except when she went to get tested and then was not exposed to anyone other than medical staff, according to the health department.

