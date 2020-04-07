Fourth positive coronavirus case reported in Geary County

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Geary County Health Department reported its fourth positive coronavirus case on Tuesday.

The health department said the newest patient is a 55-year-old woman who is currently in isolation at her home in Geary County.

While showing mild symptoms, the woman traveled to the following places on Thursday, April 2, according to the health department:

10:00am-10:20am Neighborhood Walmart (Junction City)

11:00am-11:30am Aldi (Manhattan)

11:40am-12:30pm Menards (Manhattan)

1:00pm-2:00pm Dillons (Junction City)

The health department said if you think you may have come in contact with someone who is positive for coronavirus, self quarantine for 14 days.