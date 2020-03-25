Franklin County issues stay-at-home order

Digital generated image of macro view of the corona virus. (Getty Images)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Franklin County Health Officer Dr. Bud Ransom issued a stay at home order Tuesday for the county in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

All non-essential businesses should be closed effective at 12:01 a.m. March 26. This order will last for 30 days.

The Franklin County Health Department said the following are examples of essential businesses and services that will remain open:

Government Services

Infrastructure projects

Child care

Health care/Pharmacies

Grocery Stores/Gas Stations

Delivery/carry-out/drive-through services from restaurants

The health department said everyone should stay at home except for essential duties for business continuity or government functions, to get food, care for a relative or friend, get necessary healthcare or perform activities related to maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

You can read the full order below.