Franklin County issues stay-at-home order

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Franklin County Health Officer Dr. Bud Ransom issued a stay at home order Tuesday for the county in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
All non-essential businesses should be closed effective at 12:01 a.m. March 26. This order will last for 30 days.
The Franklin County Health Department said the following are examples of essential businesses and services that will remain open:
- Government Services
- Infrastructure projects
- Child care
- Health care/Pharmacies
- Grocery Stores/Gas Stations
- Delivery/carry-out/drive-through services from restaurants
The health department said everyone should stay at home except for essential duties for business continuity or government functions, to get food, care for a relative or friend, get necessary healthcare or perform activities related to maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
You can read the full order below.
