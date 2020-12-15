Free saliva-based testing available in Riley County starting December 18

FILE – In this April 2, 2020, file photo taken through a tinted car window, a technician takes a nasal swab for a coronavirus detection test at a drive-thru testing facility in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The United Arab Emirates said Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, that a Chinese coronavirus vaccine by Sinopharm tested in the federation of sheikhdoms is 86% effective, though it released few details. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File)

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Additional free COVID-19 testing will now be available for Riley County residents.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment partnered with WellHelath to offer free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing.

The saliva-based PCR testing checks for active coronavirus.

Residents can expect results within 48-96 hours after testing.

WellHealth will offer drive-through testing every day, except Sundays, from 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. at the same location in CiCo Park, near the 4H drive-through barns.

People are being encouraged to use the park entrance at the corner of Kimball and Candlewood and follow the signs to the test site.

To make an appointment, visit https://www.gogettested.com/kansas.

The Riley County Health Department will still also offer free nasal swab PCR testing at CiCo Park and in Northern Riley County on:



Thursday, December 17th

CiCo Park

11:00 – 1:00 p.m.

5:00 – 7:00 p.m.



Monday, December 21st

Northern Riley County – Location to be determined

11:00 – 1:00 p.m.

5:00 – 7:00 p.m.



Monday, December 28th

Northern Riley County – Location to be determined

11:00 – 1:00 p.m.

5:00 – 7:00 p.m.



Thursday, January 7th

CiCo Park

11:00 – 1:00 p.m.

5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

If you are concerned about a nasal test you can watch a video about the testing process at https://fb.watch/2owZ8Jff8H/ .