Freezing rain and high winds cancel COVID-19 testing at CiCo Park today

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – WellHealth is not offering free COVID-19 testing today due to the freezing temperatures and high winds.

The free, saliva-based PCR tests will be put on hold because of the winter weather conditions.

Individuals with appointments will be notified via text or email.

Normally health department officials will test every day from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm at CiCo park except: Sundays, holidays, and during severe weather.

WellHealth has tested 1,360 residents in Riley County with 65 positives.