TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Friends of Topeka Zoo announced Thursday the cancellation of the year’s remaining fundraising events.

This includes Serenity Nights and Zoo Boos & Brews. FOTZ is planning a virtual fall fundraiser that will take place through Facebook at 6 p.m. Oct. 10.

Local band Departure will play during the event. Other entertainment includes staff and animals.