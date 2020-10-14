Funeral in Manhattan may have been coronavirus cluster event

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – People who attended a funeral in Manhattan on Saturday, Oct. 10 are asked to monitor themselves for symptoms of the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Pottawatomie County announced a cluster identified at the Justice Center in Westmoreland, Kansas.

Contact tracing interviews revealed that several of the staff members at the Justice Center who tested positive were also in attendance at a funeral for a recently departed employee.

Anyone who attended the funeral on October 10 or who has been at the Justice Center within the last 14 days are encouraged to monitor their health for symptoms of COVID-19.