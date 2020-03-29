Gardening, yard work good way to keep busy during quarantine, stay at home order

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — If your green thumb is throbbing, this may be a great time to start on yards and gardens.

While it’s recommended people stay at home until the end of April in Kansas, it can be a better chance to watch those plants.

Jackson’s Greenhouse & Garden Center in Topeka is making sure they are stocked up during this time. One of the owners, Annette Jackson, said gardening and having a plant nearby can actually be beneficial to your health.

“There are a lot of house plants you could put in that will make you feel good about watching something grow,” Jackson said. “Also, anytime we have green in our homes, it produces oxygen for us to breathe. It will take that carbon dioxide away. So it’s good for our health that way.”

Jackson said some people have started planting their own food since the grocery stores have been empty.

The store has also started doing curbside pickup for their customers.