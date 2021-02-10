Gathering sizes grow to 300 for Shawnee County with new COVID-19 health order

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Beginning Friday, mass gathering limits in Shawnee County have increased to 300 participants or 50% of total capacity, according to a press release.
Restaurants, bars and nightclubs can increase their hours until 12:00 a.m. Karaoke is now allowed as well as other live performances. Consumption of food and beverage at counters is also allowed with appropriate social distancing and barriers.
Organizations that are planning events that are expected to go over 300 participants must submit a written plan for the COVID-19 Incident Response Team and the Shawnee County Health Officer to review. Forms can be sent to covid19info@snco.us.
Any questions can be sent to covid19info@snco.us or call (785) 251-4848.