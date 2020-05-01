Geary County leaders discuss reopening county

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Geary County Emergency Operation Center held a news conference Friday afternoon to discuss how the county is reopening after Gov. Laura Kelly announced her plans to reopen the state.

The county’s plan is similar to the governor’s statewide plan.

Geary County Health Director Tammy Von Busch said people need to be aware the risk is still present so people still need to practice social distancing and proper handwashing.

Everyone is strongly encouraged to wear a mask in public and avoid nonessential travel, according to Von Busch.

Gyms, beauty shops, tattoo parlors and other personal service businesses will remain closed. Bars and restaurants will remain closed unless they have curbside/drive-thru services.

As of Friday, Geary County reported 11 positive cases of coronavirus and seven recoveries. Von Busch said if the county were to see a spike in cases, they would reassess its reopening plans.

For more information on county plans to open up businesses in Kansas, click here.