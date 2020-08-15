Geary County Health Department closing until Aug. 26 after 2 employees test positive for coronavirus

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Geary County Health Department announced Friday it will be closed to the public after two employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

The health department will be closed until Aug. 26, according to Geary County Emergency Services. However, you can still call if you have any questions.

GCEM said the two employees are isolating at home and close contacts of them will be notified by GCHD.

“We are all vulnerable to this disease,” said Tammy Von Busch, Health Department Director in a news release. “COVID-19 doesn’t pick and choose a specific population or profession. It can impact all of us and it is absolutely critical for every one of us to take the appropriate precautions.”

The health department said it implemented several precautions in May to protect the general public including: