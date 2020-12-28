Geary County Health Department plans to change quarantine protocols

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – In a press release issued Monday, Dec. 28 the Geary County Health Department announced they intend to change the length of quarantine times from 14 days to 10 days.

Because the number of cases and contacts has grown so substantially, Geary County is turning contact tracing and follow up over to the Kansas Department of Health.

The Geary County Health Department is asking anyone who has tested positive to follow the state’s isolation and quarantine guidelines until they are contacted by a KDHE contact tracer.

Once an individual is released at the end of 10 days, they are still required to follow mask and social distancing guidelines through day 14.