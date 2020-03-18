Geary County health officials limit gatherings, community events

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Geary County health officials announced Wednesday the limiting of mass gatherings and community events.

Any events or gatherings with more than 10 people won’t be permitted. This is in an attempt to help minimize the potential impact of COVID-19. This will impact movie theaters, auditoriums, museums, bowling alleys, fitness centers and swimming pools.

Health officials also said religious gatherings and funeral/memorial services should ensure social distancing of at least 6 feet.