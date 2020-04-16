Geary County Historical Society aims to document history with COVID-19 time capsule

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – While being a part of history is probably the furthest thing from people’s minds right now, it’s been at the forefront for Heather Hagedorn and Katie Goerl.

Both women are historians with the Geary County Historical Society.

“We’re very aware that pandemics live in historic record, so we thought when’s a better time to collect the community memories than now as they’re happening,” Hagedorn, who is also the museum’s curator, said.

They decided to create a time capsule that will consist of pictures, artifacts and firsthand accounts of what things were like.

But they need the public’s help. So they’re asking people to fill out an online form to document their experiences during the pandemic.

“As historians, it’s not rare for us to think of our every day lives as a part of history,” Goerl, who is also the historical society’s director, said. “But, it’s definitely fun to get to bring the public into that mindset.”

From grocery trips to how people communicated with loved ones during stay at home orders, the Geary County Historical Society is giving everyone a chance to have their stories heard for generations to come.

If you would like to fill out the time capsule questionnaire, click HERE.