Geary County moves into combined next phase of Kansas vaccine plan

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Geary County will move into the combined Phases 3 and 4 of the state’s vaccination plan on March 22, according to Geary County Emergency Services Friday.

Phases 3 and 4 include but are not limited to people between the ages of 16 and 64 with medical conditions that increase the risk for severe coronavirus cases.

Potential medical conditions include:

Cancer

Heart conditions

Diabetes

Respiratory disease

Liver disease

Kidney disease

Obesity

Additionally, those who work in the following industries can get shots as well:

Agricultural and food workers

Critical manufacturing

Utility workers

Social service

Government workers that weren’t in previous phases

Shelter and house workers

Bank tellers

IT and communication workers

To sign up for a vaccine appointment, click here.