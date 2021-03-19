Geary County moves into combined next phase of Kansas vaccine plan

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Geary County will move into the combined Phases 3 and 4 of the state’s vaccination plan on March 22, according to Geary County Emergency Services Friday.

Phases 3 and 4 include but are not limited to people between the ages of 16 and 64 with medical conditions that increase the risk for severe coronavirus cases.

Potential medical conditions include:

  • Cancer
  • Heart conditions
  • Diabetes
  • Respiratory disease
  • Liver disease
  • Kidney disease
  • Obesity

Additionally, those who work in the following industries can get shots as well:

  • Agricultural and food workers
  • Critical manufacturing
  • Utility workers
  • Social service
  • Government workers that weren’t in previous phases
  • Shelter and house workers
  • Bank tellers
  • IT and communication workers

To sign up for a vaccine appointment, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories