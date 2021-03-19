Geary County moves into combined next phase of Kansas vaccine plan

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Geary County will move into the combined Phases 3 and 4 of the state’s vaccination plan on March 22, according to Geary County Emergency Services Friday.
Phases 3 and 4 include but are not limited to people between the ages of 16 and 64 with medical conditions that increase the risk for severe coronavirus cases.
Potential medical conditions include:
- Cancer
- Heart conditions
- Diabetes
- Respiratory disease
- Liver disease
- Kidney disease
- Obesity
Additionally, those who work in the following industries can get shots as well:
- Agricultural and food workers
- Critical manufacturing
- Utility workers
- Social service
- Government workers that weren’t in previous phases
- Shelter and house workers
- Bank tellers
- IT and communication workers
