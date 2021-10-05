Geary County school board votes to continue requiring masks for all students, staff, and visitors

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – Geary County Schools USD 475’s Board of Education on Monday voted to

continue the requirement for all students, staff, and visitors to wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status, inside all district facilities and district vehicles, including school buses.

According to a press release from the school district, the masking requirement will continue until April 4, 2022, when the Board of Education will reevaluate the current COVID-19 conditions and reassess the guidelines as necessary.

According to the Geary County Health Department, the county has had 2,484 confirmed positive cases since the start of the pandemic. There are currently 45 active cases, as of Oct. 1, and three people hospitalized.

Geary County has seen 138 Delta variant cases according to the health department and 20 breakthrough cases.