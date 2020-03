JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Geary County Schools is delaying the return to school as a precaution against COVID-19, the district announced Friday.

USD 475 said there won’t be school or any activities during the week of March 16-20. Any school-sponsored activity on March 14-15 and March 21-22 are canceled.

The district said it made this decision in conjunction with the Geary County Health Department and Fort Riley.