School district moves forward with mask mandate

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – Geary County Schools will require all staff, students, and visitors to wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status, inside all district facilities and district vehicles, including school buses, according to a Geary County press release.

The Board of Education said it was responding to the rapid change in Geary County, and this is an effort to protect students and staff.