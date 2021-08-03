School district moves forward with mask mandate

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – Geary County Schools will require all staff, students, and visitors to wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status, inside all district facilities and district vehicles, including school buses, according to a Geary County press release.
The Board of Education said it was responding to the rapid change in Geary County, and this is an effort to protect students and staff.
“If a vaccinated student or staff member is exposed to COVID-19, they will have the opportunity to test to stay at school. More information regarding the district’s testing plan will be released by Aug. 11. This change will go into effect immediately until Oct. 8, when the Board of Education will reevaluate the current COVID-19 conditions and reassess the guidelines as necessary.“Geary County Schools