Be aware: Coronavirus phone scam

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – It goes without saying that we have enough to worry about these days with the threat of coronavirus and financial issues.

Then, of course, there’s robocallers who always manage to throw salt in our wounds and add insult to injury.

Recently the Geary County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page that scammers are calling people in the area claiming to be with the government. The scammer then tells the person on the other end of the line that they are attempting to get people their stimulus check, but will need their personal banking information so they can deposit the money directly into their accounts.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office says if you receive a call like this to please not fall for this scam, “DO NOT PROVIDE ANY PERSONAL INFORMATION to these subjects.”

It’s important to remember no government agency will ask you for personal information like your banking information, credit card number or Social Security number with a call they solicit. Don’t give these scammers the time of day if you get a call like this, just simply hang up the phone.