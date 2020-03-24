Geary County Sheriff’s Office offering medical, food delivery during coronavirus outbreak

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office wants to make coronavirus quarantines and social distancing easier for the less fortunate.

The agency announced their “Helping Hands” initiative which will offer food, prescription and medical supply delivery to the elderly, handicapped and high-risk individuals for COVID-19 in their jurisdiction.

“There are several pharmacies in Junction City that offer a delivery service once a day to people located in the Junction City limits,” said David Gilbert, Geary County Sheriff Administrative Captain. “This program is a way to supplement their services to ensure everyone in Geary County can get the supplies they need.”

The program also offers grocery store pick-up from Walmart and Dillon’s Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Community members can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 785-238-2261 between these hours to request a prescription, food or medical supply delivery.