‘Get the vaccine, it’s our best shot’: Bill Self and Kansas Athletics send message to students and fans

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas calls on Bill Self, Lance Leipold and Athletics Director Travis Goff to send a message. The University’s Watkins Memorial Health Center shared the PSA, urging people to get vaccinated, on YouTube.

“We have safe and effective vaccines to put an end to this pandemic, but we can’t do it without everyone’s support,” Coach Bill Self said in the announcement. “Get the vaccine, it’s our best shot.”

KU’s new football coach, Lance Leipold echoed Self’s plea.

“Please get the vaccine to help protect those who cannot,” Leipold said.

Meanwhile, Athletics Director Travis Goff listed the reasons Jayhawks should get the vaccine, if they haven’t.

“Why should you get the vaccine?” Goff asked. “The reasons are endless. To give healthcare workers a reprieve. To be able to hug your friends and loved ones. To be able to attend sporting events at full capacity.”

Self tested positive for COVID-19 last month, even though he said he is fully vaccinated. He said he experienced some minor symptoms and isolated.

KU said vaccines are available at no cost in Douglas County and elsewhere. Information about upcoming clinics are available through Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health.

KU students and employees can also make appointments to get the vaccine through Watkins Health Services. The university said it plans to offer a vaccine clinic specifically for international students, along with walk-in opportunities for all students.

Last week, KU announced an indoor mask policy for its campuses in Lawrence and Overland Park. The policy took effect Monday. It requires everyone to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. KU also strongly recommends masks in outdoor crowded spaces on those campuses.

You can view the full text of the mask policy for additional details.

Other universities in the area, including Kansas State University, Wichita State University, and all four of the University of Missouri’s campuses have enacted similar mask mandates