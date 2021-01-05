Getting a COVID-19 vaccine? Medical experts in Kansas say these are the side effects to look out for

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — As Kansas rolls out more vaccines to healthcare workers and long-term care facilities, some people may have apprehensions about taking a coronavirus vaccine. Medical experts say side effects are among the leading concerns, but the risk of having a severe reaction is lower than some may think.

According to Dr. Kevin Ault, a doctor with the University of Kansas Health System and a member of the CDC ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices), people are more likely to experience common side effects associated with flu vaccines when receiving a coronavirus vaccine, such as fatigue and soreness in the injected area. However, Ault said it’s rare to experience cases of severe reactions, unless someone has had prior history of allergic reactions to vaccines and injectable medications.

“Most vaccines have a baseline of allergic reaction of one out of every few hundred thousand doses,” Dr. Ault said. “That’s what you’re seeing now is people are allergic at a very low rate, but because we’re vaccinating so many people, the denominator is enormous. You might expect to see one of those reactions a day in the United States.”

The main concern for health officials when monitoring severe allergic reactions, also known as anaphylaxis, is the need to seek medical treatment through the use of epinephrine or EpiPen© or if the person that’s received a vaccine needs to go to the hospital.

According to the CDC, non-severe allergic reactions that have been reported happening within four hours of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, include hives, swelling, and wheezing. In both cases, the CDC recommends to “not get either of the currently available mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.” If you’ve already received the first dose of a mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, the CDC recommends that that you should not get the second dose.

Ault explained that while clinical trial test results have shown a smaller percentage of people experiencing severe reactions, some things that appeared to be less common in clinical trials, have become more notable as the vaccine is given out on a larger scale.

“Typically, a lot of healthy volunteers, volunteer for these trials, but when it gets out into broader use, you might see some things that you didn’t see in the clinical trials, like the allergic reactions,” Ault said.

Ault said that one common side effect that can occur is fever, which is not as common with other vaccines, like the flu. However, he said the coronavirus vaccine does provoke an immune response. He mentioned cases, where some people have had swollen lymph nodes in their underarm and elbow area, which is an expected immune reaction.

Ault also noted that people that have allergies not related to vaccines or other injections, which the CDC lists as food, pet, environmental, venom, or latex allergies, are recommended to get a vaccine. The CDC also includes people with a history of allergies to oral medications or a family history of severe allergic reactions in this group.

Click here for more information on coronavirus side effects and how to treat them.