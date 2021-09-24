Gov. Kelly authorizes vaccine providers to administer booster to Kansans

FILE – In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a person was injected with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

Kansas will adopt the CDC’s Booster Recommendations after Gov. Kelly authorized all COVID-19 vaccine providers to begin administering Pfizer booster shots to all eligible Kansans today, Gov. Laura Kelly said today in a press release.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is free, safe, effective, and it is our best tool to beat this virus,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Today’s announcement from the CDC will provide additional protection to the most vulnerable Kansans and our frontline healthcare workers. But our work to defeat this pandemic is not done. The best way for us to get out of this pandemic is to work together to ensure our friends, neighbors, and communities are all vaccinated against COVID-19.”

The CDC now recommends the Pfizer booster shot for the following Kansans whom have completed their primary Pfizer series:

People aged 65 years and older, regardless of a medical condition, should receive a Pfizer booster shot

Residents in long-term care settings should receive a Pfizer booster shot

People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a Pfizer booster shot

People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a Pfizer booster shot

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a Pfizer booster shot, based on their individual benefits and risks.