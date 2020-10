FILE – In this April 15, 2020 file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus pandemic from the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/John Hanna File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Governor Laura Kelly is set to announce framework for Kansas’ Unified Testing Strategy Wednesday afternoon in addition to giving her weekly coronavirus update.

As of Wednesday, Kansas has 78,134 positive cases and 988 deaths, according to the Reno County Health Department.

Watch the press conference in the video player below or click here.