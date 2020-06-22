Gov. Kelly discusses coronavirus plan, improving department of labor’s caseload

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly held a news conference Monday to discuss the ‘Ad Astra’ Plan and to address actions taken to improve the Kansas Department of Labor’s response to the unemployment caseload.

Labor Secretary Delia Garcia resigned from her position Monday. The Governor’s Deputy Chief of Staff Ryan Wright will serve as interim Secretary of Labor until Kelly nominates another candidate for the position. The governor also said she will bring in specialists to investigate improvements to the state’s unemployment insurance program.

Kelly blamed the administration of former Gov. Sam Brownback for problems as Garcia’s agency worked through unemployment in the coronavirus pandemic. But she also put the blame on herself.

“A global pandemic was the worst case scenario and unfortunately, it happened,” Kelly said. “That being said, there’s no question that the department of labor was not able to adequately able to provide services for many Kansans struggling in the wake of COVID. And for that I take responsibility.”

As of Monday afternoon 12,336 positive cases of coronavirus and 258 deaths were reported across the state. The Riley County Health Department reported at least 7,554 recoveries in Kansas.

Governor Kelly announced her and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment have recommended communities in Kansas stay in Phase 3 of the Ad Astra Reopening Plan.