Gov. Kelly says Kansas could move back to Phase 2 if cases continue to rise

FILE – In this April 15, 2020 file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus pandemic from the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/John Hanna File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly said Monday the state could potentially move back to Phase 2 of the Ad Astra reopening plan.

As of half an hour before her news conference, 25,469 positive cases were reported across the state. That includes 331 deaths.

Moving back to Phase 2 would mean mass gatherings would be limited to 15 people and bars and clubs would be forced to close again. Gov. Kelly noted that Douglas County recently shut down bars and health officials there saw a drop in the number of cases.

Phase 2 would also mean no summer camps, fairs or festivals. And public swimming pools would have to close.

Governor Kelly said she’s fought to protect Kansans since the beginning of the pandemic and will continue to do so.

“I do not want to move backwards. We can and we must do better. We cannot pretend this virus is disappearing with the summer heat. And we cannot pretend it doesn’t hurt Kansans, because it does,” she said.

The governor said she’ll issue a new order next week if the spread of the virus doesn’t slow down.

KSNT News will monitor this and will provide updates as soon as they’re released.