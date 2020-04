TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly extended the stay-at-home order until May 3 at midnight.

Gov. Kelly held her daily coronavirus news briefing Wednesday, alongside Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, KDHE reported 1,494 positive cases and 76 deaths in the state.

In the briefing, Gov. Kelly also said the Kansas Department of Labor received 751,940 unemployment calls on Tuesday.