Gov. Kelly gives COVID-19 update

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly is giving her weekly COVID-19 update Wednesday at the statehouse.

Governor Kelly talked about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine coming to the state. She said since it only requires one dose, it’s easier to distribute and store.

“It’s going to make a huge difference in our race to achieve herd immunity,” she said.

Kelly said the state is on track to have all K-12 teachers and staff with first dose by at least this week.

Gov. Kelly said the department of labor has not been able to keep up with call volumes over the past two months. She said the state is still looking for calling up and adding 500 “search staff members,” who are call center representatives trained in unemployment surge response. This will start Monday, according to Gov. Kelly.

She also announced there will be a “major server upgrade” set for March 12 and 13.

Additionally, the department of labor is extending its call hours to seven days a week. Representatives will be available 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays.