Gov. Kelly gives weekly COVID-19 update

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly gave her weekly COVID-19 update Wednesday.

Gov. Kelly discussed the vaccine rollout in the state and expects increases in vaccine shipments to Kansas to continue.

There has been a 52% decrease in positive coronavirus cases in Kansas over the past two weeks, according to Kelly. Hospitalization rates also continue to drop, she said. Additionally, she said all meatpacking workers who are wanting to get the vaccine can receive their first dose by the end of next week.

Gov. Kelly also warned about a recent uptick in fraudulent Facebook accounts posing as the Kansas Department of Labor. She warned people to not provide personal information via social media websites. The correct Facebook page for KDOL is this one, and the correct Twitter account is this one.