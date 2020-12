TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Stormont Vail Health Nurse Andy Barnes and Dr. Clif Jones joined KTKA News Monday night to discuss the local outlook in the coronavirus pandemic, with two vaccines now in play in the fight against COVID-19.

Barnes, a local recipient of the Pfizer vaccine, discussed how he was feeling after receiving the injection. The doctor and nurse pair also answered viewer-submitted questions regarding the vaccine.