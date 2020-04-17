Gov. Kelly holds daily coronavirus news conference

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly is expected to hold her daily newS conference, giving an update on coronavirus in Kansas.

She’ll be joined by Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman.

This news conference comes a day after two pastors filed a lawsuit against Gov. Kelly, arguing that her executive order 20-18 violates the First Amendment as well as the Kansas Preservation of Religious Freedom Act.

The news conference is expected to start at 2 p.m. Watch live in the video player below or CLICK HERE.