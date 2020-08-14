Gov. Kelly opening CARES Act applications for more business funding

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Businesses will be able to apply for a second round of funding through the CARES Act starting Wednesday, according to Gov. Laura Kelly.
Applications will be accepted for the funds starting at 12 p.m., with nine different categories for businesses to apply to. Kelly said the funding is aimed to strengthen businesses while the coronavirus pandemic impacts the economy into the fall.
“These funds will both provide necessary immediate relief to businesses and contribute to a more strategic, competitive Kansas economy in the future,” Kelly said.
The application categories include:
- Small Business Working Capital Grants
- Securing Local Food Systems Grants
- PPE Procurement Grants
- PPE Manufacturing Grants
- COVID-19 Bioscience Product Development Acceleration Grants
- Connectivity Emergency Response Grants
- Broadband Partnership Adoption Grants
- IT, Cybersecurity & IT Project Management Certification Training Grants
- Kansas Tech College Advanced Manufacturing Grants
Grants will also be available to businesses who require a greater volume of help in combating coronavirus, and to expand broadband access in low-income households, according to the governor.
For more information on categories, fund distribution and eligibility, click here.