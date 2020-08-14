Gov. Kelly opening CARES Act applications for more business funding

FILE – In this April 15, 2020 file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus pandemic from the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/John Hanna File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Businesses will be able to apply for a second round of funding through the CARES Act starting Wednesday, according to Gov. Laura Kelly.

Applications will be accepted for the funds starting at 12 p.m., with nine different categories for businesses to apply to. Kelly said the funding is aimed to strengthen businesses while the coronavirus pandemic impacts the economy into the fall.

“These funds will both provide necessary immediate relief to businesses and contribute to a more strategic, competitive Kansas economy in the future,” Kelly said.

The application categories include:

Small Business Working Capital Grants

Securing Local Food Systems Grants

PPE Procurement Grants

PPE Manufacturing Grants

COVID-19 Bioscience Product Development Acceleration Grants

Connectivity Emergency Response Grants

Broadband Partnership Adoption Grants

IT, Cybersecurity & IT Project Management Certification Training Grants

Kansas Tech College Advanced Manufacturing Grants

Grants will also be available to businesses who require a greater volume of help in combating coronavirus, and to expand broadband access in low-income households, according to the governor.

For more information on categories, fund distribution and eligibility, click here.