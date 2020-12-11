Gov. Kelly orders flags to half staff in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – For the second time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic that has taken the lives of 293,000 Americans and over 2,000 Kansans, Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags to be flown at half staff.

Gov. Kelly ordered the flags to be lowered to half-staff throughout the state effective immediately to sundown Monday, Dec. 14.

“For the second time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, I am ordering flags be lowered to half-staff in commemoration of the Kansans we have lost,” Gov. Kelly said in a news release. “While COVID-19 has impacted each Kansas community differently, we all share this collective loss of our family, friends, and neighbors. We can all honor their memory by protecting each other and working together to slow the spread of this virus.”

On Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported an additional 5,491 cases of the coronavirus in just two days.

In the same two days, Kansas has seen 131 new deaths and 146 new hospitalizations.