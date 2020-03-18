Gov. Kelly prohibits Kansas evictions and foreclosures during coronavirus outbreak

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly announced an executive order Tuesday to temporarily prohibit evictions and foreclosures in Kansas.
The move comes to combat negative economic impacts of coronavirus by supporting Kansans who may miss mortgage or rent payments as a result of lost wages and other income, according to a release from Kelly’s administration.
“We understand that this pandemic is creating unprecedented challenges for people across the state,” Kelly said. “It’s a necessary step to further protect Kansans’ health and safety.”
The executive order is in effect until May 1, 2020.